Namaskar Africa – A Progress of Conviction

November 7, 2017

Namaskar is a respectful salutation in India- precisely why the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India, titled their regional flagship programme as Namaskar Africa – an event that saw government officials and business delegations from India and West Africa in full attendance.

The event, which started with an India-Central Africa Regional Business Forum in the Republic of Congo, is held in partnership with the Government of India. This year, it was organized from August 16-17, at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, Accra, Ghana.

Considering the phenomenal response from the African as well as the Indian industry and the demand for increasing the scale of the programme, the sessions were expanded to include three components – two-day Exhibition, International Business Conference, Business-to-Business (B2Bs) and Business-to-Governments (B2Gs).

This edition was organised in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the regional African body and bilateral chambers/business association. The initiative rotates in various regions of Africa and successful regional shows have already been held in Central, Western and Southern regions of Africa.

Namaskar Africa 2017 at Ghana emphasised on the West Africa regional block, with Ghana as the focus country and participation from the neighbouring nations.