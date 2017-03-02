Nigerian app Sliide Airtime named the most creative app
- March 2, 2017
The Nigerian App Sliide Airtime has been crowned as the World’s Most Innovative App at the Global Mobile World Awards, which are often regarded as the Oscars of the telecom industry.
The application achieved this title leaving behind big names from all over the world.
According to the 2017 Affordability Report published earlier this month by the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), “Over 4 billion people are still offline today —most of them women, most in developing countries, and most because they cannot afford to connect”.
Corbyn Munnik, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Sliide Airtime, expressed his joy at the acheivenment and said, “What an honour for myself and the Sliide team. This is proof yet again that Africa can produce innovative companies that can change the world. We are now raising funds to expand into additional markets; there’s a lot more to achieve as we continue to expand and scale up our offering.”
