Nokia, Intel create labs to bring 5G to market

February 23, 2017

Finnish multinational communications and information technology company Nokia Corporations has joined hands with California headquartered Intel Corporations to build joint testing labs to help operators bring 5G into the market.

Frank Weyerich, head of Mobile Networks Products at Nokia, expressed contentment at this collaboration and said, “Nokia and Intel have a long history of creating essential development environments for new technologies. 5G has the potential to create an unprecedented breadth of commercial opportunities for new and even as-yet unidentified players, and our joint 5G Solutions Lab will provide them with an invaluable resource to develop and incubate new possibilities.”

Sandra Rivera, Vice President, Datacenter Group, General Manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel, said, “The networks of tomorrow must be powerful, agile, flexible and built upon open standards and virtualized infrastructure technology for delivery of intelligent edge services in the 5G era. The opening of these two labs expands our collaboration with Nokia and other ecosystem partners, allowing us to take another critical step to accelerate commercial 5G deployments.”