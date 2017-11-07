Nokia shapes the future of technology in Africa to transform human experiences

November 7, 2017

AfricaCom 2017 will be a landmark event for Nokia as it showcases how the company is shaping the future of technology to transform human experiences with effortless, simple and dependable technologies.

Nokia continues to shape the future by expanding the human possibilities of technology in Africa and connecting the unconnected, pushing the limits of performance to bring services to people instantly and effortlessly. Nokia is tailoring its presence at AfricaCom 2017 to the African market to show how the connected world can shape Africa’s digital future.

Nokia is showcasing the latest innovations and engaging in discussions on ultra-broadband, the promise of 5G, digital transformation, cloud transformation, secure quantum-safe encryption and IP networks reimagined.

Joachim Wuilmet, Head of Customer Marketing and Communications MEA, says AfricaCom 2017 will be the perfect opportunity for customers to engage with Nokia experts to catch up on the latest developments in the dynamic African telecommunications market. “We will demonstrate how you can unleash the full potential of your network today, and how to flexibly build and scale your business for the digital future.”

Wuilmet says Nokia is excited to share its next generation of network technology with the broader African market, and is confident in the potential of the continent: “Africa is the perfect place to share Nokia’s vision of shaping the future of technology to transform human experiences with effortless, simple and dependable technologies. We look forward to discussing how both existing and new customers can use technology to improve people’s lives.”

AfricaCom 2017 takes place at the Cape Town Convention Centre from 7 – 9 November 2017. Nokia will be at stand C95 and will be hosting live demos in meeting room 1.74. The African team will be demonstrating their latest innovative products, solutions, and services.

Source APO