New p series launched by Huawei

March 1, 2017

The Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the new Huawei P10 and P10 plus, additions to the P series feature.

The new phones will feature a Leica front camera, to complement their Leica Dual rear camera. The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress 2017.

Richard Yu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “With HUAWEI P10 and P10+ we have created a smartphone that revolutionises and redefines portrait photography. Thanks to the evolution of our partnership with Leica Camera users now have an incredible Leica front camera on their Huawei device in addition to the rear. To match this innovation inside, Huawei’s partnership with Pantone Colour Institute ensures that the devices are equally as beautiful on the outside. The HUAWEI P10 and P10 plus are smartphones that are as fashionable as they are functional.”