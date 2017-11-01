President Buhari commends Nigeria’s progress in World Bank’s doing business ranking

November 1, 2017

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 1, 2017/ — President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes most heartily the phenomenal improvement of Nigeria on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings released Tuesday.

Besides moving up 24 places in the rankings, Nigeria is also reported by the World Bank to be among the Top Ten Reformers globally.

The President congratulates all Nigerians on this very significant step forward which symbolizes the real success achieved by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, (PEBEC), the National Assembly and State Governments in making it easy for people to register their businesses speedily, obtain licenses and approvals from government agencies without encountering unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.

According to President Buhari, “it also reflects our efforts to make it easy for foreign business visitors to obtain visa on arrival, pass through our airports and do their businesses with ease and speed.”

He particularly commends PEDEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, for a job well done, stressing that he looks forward to even greater achievements for the nation.

Source APO