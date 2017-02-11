President vows to guard public purse

February 11, 2017

Newly sworn in President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has resolved to protect the public purse and insist on the value of money on all projects when the business of governance begins. “I shall protect the public purse by ensuring value for money in all transactions. Public service is just that and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector and not the public sector and measures will be put in place to ensure this.”

The swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo comes with many expectations of the Ghanaian populace as they anxiously expect the new president to turn the economy around. He won convincingly the last year December 7 election with a margin of over 1.5million from the total vote cast, a situation which has been touted as unprecedented in the history of the political history of the West African country.The New Patriotic Party, which presented Akufo-Addo for the last election has consistently accused the previous administration led by Former President Mahama for bloating the cost of infrastructural projects. They cited many projects which include the amount the government used to the newly Kwame Nkrumah Interchange which was constructed at a cost of 74.88 million as one that the government did not ensure value for money.

President Akufo-Addo has promised jobs for the unemployed youth, a vibrant economy and a corruption free society.With the country suffocating under a huge debt and a strangling interest rate payment, the economic management team of the new administration must do something extraordinary to deliver the country for the economic doldrums. Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier condemned, what he believes the nuisance taxes imposed by the outgoing administration and has promised a reduction in taxes. He and his Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believe the policy will encourage many more Ghanaians, who have been evading the burgeoning taxes to start paying taxes religiously.

Economic watchers are waiting to see what the new administration will announce in its first budget statement in order to respond accordingly. The President who is humbled by the confidence shown in him by the Ghanaian people and his party said he is determined to do all in his power to accomplish the task of his mandate and justify the confidence. “I will not let you the people of Ghana down. We have a proud heritage.”

The President said the business of leadership is to serve and Ghanaians should not expect any less from him. He also paid tribute to Ghana’s three former Presidents, including Ft.Lt.Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufour and John Mahama, maintaining that he will be drawing on their experience. “I am in a unique position to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former Presidents of the Republic. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our republic for which we thank God.” he said.