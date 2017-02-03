‘Time to Act to prevent another famine in Somalia,’ UN warns

“This is the time to act to prevent another famine in Somalia,” said a Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq, expressing concern that without a major intervention, the worst drought-affected areas in Africa may soon be struck by a major famine.

The official elucidated on the matter at the launch of the latest food security and nutrition data in the nation’s capital Mogadishu.

Somalia had witnessed the worst famine of the 21st century in 2011, when more than a quarter million people lost their lives.