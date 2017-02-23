Rabat to host ‘Afrique en Capitale’ in March-April

February 23, 2017

Africa is ready to hail Rabat as its new cultural capital as the Moroccan city is scheduled to host the Afrique en Capitale.

The event, which is touted to be an ambitious cultural engagement, is a celebration of the contemporary African culture and will be held from March 28 to April 28, 2017.

Contribution from renowned artists from more than 30 African countries and Malian painter Abdoulaye Konate who has been honoured with awards such as the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mali and Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres de France will grace the cultural extravaganza.

Diverse disciplines such as photography, street art, concerts, film screenings, lectures and exhibitions will be showcased at the event.