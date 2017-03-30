Rack Centre, Nigeria creates history; becomes first African to reach DCS Awards finale

March 30, 2017

The premium data centre of Nigeria, Rack Centre, has charted history by becoming finalists, in two categories, in the internationally acclaimed Data Centre Solutions (DCS) awards in the United Kingdom; the first ever African-based Data Centre provider to do so.

Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre, commenting on the prestigious nominations said that “We are honoured to be finalist, keeping excellent company with other respected players as Equinix the global data centre colocation provider and other leaders in the data centre field from United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Sweden. Rack Centre is world class and operates at international quality standards. Rack Centre was nominated after an initial judging process by international industry experts, this is an affirmation of Rack Centre’s global recognition.”