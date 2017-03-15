RCSCI mobile app launched to digitise Cote d’lvoire

March 15, 2017

The Red Cross Society of Côte d’Ivoire (RCSCI) recently announced the official launch of its new RCSCI Mobile Application.

Built in partnership with Connectik, the App will help the Red Cross better fulfil their mission to improve the living conditions of vulnerable people across the country

“We are thrilled with the launch of our new app, and the opportunity to provide aid to those in need and improve humanitarian efforts throughout the region,” said Emmanuel Kouadio, Secretary General of the Red Cross Society of Côte d’Ivoire. “The success of the apps that Connectik has developed for our colleagues in Kenya and South Africa encouraged us to digitize our operations and improve our services, which will expand the impact we have on our region moving forward.”

“Following our success in helping the South African and Kenyan Red Cross Societies launch their mobile applications, we are very honoured to partner with the Red Cross Society of Côte d’Ivoire and help them make a real difference in how they can leverage their services to better support citizens across the country,” said Hachim Badji, the Chief Executive Officer of Connectik. “We take great pride in our ability to help large member organizations such as the Red Cross improve communications and coordination in order to rapidly deploy when and where needed in times of emergency.”