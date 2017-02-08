RETOSA launches certified expert online course for travel agents

  • February 8, 2017
Print
Email
 Comment

The Regional Tourism Organisation of South Africa (RETOSA) has launched a South Africa Certified Expert Online Course for travel agents, tour operators and the global tourism industry.

The program aims to promote intra-regional travel and provide opportunities for all stakeholders to learn more about South Africa’s finest tourist offerings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Article

google-ad-hover
Photos
 

Useful Links

About us

Services

News

© Copyright Times of Africa 2016. All rights reserved.