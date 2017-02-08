RETOSA launches certified expert online course for travel agents
- February 8, 2017
The Regional Tourism Organisation of South Africa (RETOSA) has launched a South Africa Certified Expert Online Course for travel agents, tour operators and the global tourism industry.
The program aims to promote intra-regional travel and provide opportunities for all stakeholders to learn more about South Africa’s finest tourist offerings.
- Most Read
- Most Viewed
Photos
-
Mahrez, Mane, Aubameyang and 2 others shortlisted for CAF Best African Player 2016
-
Nigeria outshines at 2016 women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a glorious win for the 8th time.
-
Ambassador Smail Chergui the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security gets praised
-
Embrace ‘Digital Civility’, Microsoft on Int’l Safer Internet Day