Rise in the number of casualties in DR Congo, a matter of grave concern- UN

April 6, 2017

The ongoing conflict between the Kamuina Nsapu militia and the Congolese security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has led to an increase in the number of civilian casualties, is a matter of grave concern, said the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the country.

“The violence in the Kasais has already claimed the lives of possibly more than 400 civilians as well as a significant number of members of the security forces. It must stop,” said Maman S. Sidikou, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the country and the head of the peacekeeping mission, which is known by its French acronym MONUSCO.

Asserting the Government to find political solutions to tackle the situation, he added, “At this point, intensifying the military response will only exacerbate the violence and further place civilian populations in danger.”