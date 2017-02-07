Royal coffins, rhino skin armour at ‘Brooklyn is Africa’ exhibit

February 7, 2017

The ‘Brooklyn is Africa’ exhibit that will make its debut in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York City, will showcase 50 rare African art pieces such as royal coffins, rhinoceros skin armour and feathered costumes among others.

‘Brooklyn is Africa: A Borough of Inclusion: A Continent of Invention’ will begin on February 10, 2017 and will last till April 28.

Dr. Indira Etwaroo, executive director for the Centre for Arts and Culture, in a statement said, “This is a man who has devoted his life to cherishing and preserving that which symbolizes the most precious, beautiful and human aspects of who we are as a people and presents that to the world,”

“The African American story did not start in 1619 on American soil, but rather on the continent of Africa, an ancient civilization of great leaders, inventors and art-makers.”