SaffaFest to showcase South African hospitality in Taiwan

March 2, 2017

South African cuisine and activities will be portrayed at the scenic beauty of Taiwan through an event titled the SaffaFest.

The man behind the fest Duane Christie from Pretoria told media reporters that he created the event “to celebrate our people and our culture,” adding that “it’s not just for South Africans. It’s a day to celebrate South Africa and introduce it to everyone else in Taiwan.”

According to the organizers, who have it all to cater to your palate, “Come hungry, as we will have a couple of vendors selling some delicious boerewors [sausage] and other meats for you to braai,” “We’ll also be providing a couple of braais for you to braai your own meat. There will be a couple of braai masters to assist with the braaiing and showing those new to a South African braai how to braai your meat to perfection.”