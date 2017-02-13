Saim Yaksan appointed MTN’s Executive for Group Transformation

South Africa based telecom major MTN Group has announced the appointment of Saim Yaksan as Executive for Group Transformation.

Yaksan will head the recently launched holistic transformation programme called IGNITE, a programme launched in South Africa and Nigeria, MTN’s largest operations.

Yaksan comes armed with experience in a diverse set of international business, having held various management positions across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to this appointment, he was the Executive for Supply Chain Management in MTN Group’s Procurement department. In this role, he was responsible for the company’s procurement transformation initiative, and was pivotal in setting up Global Sourcing Companies in Dubai.