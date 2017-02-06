SAP cloud solution ‘ETiCCS’ developed for screening cervical cancer

February 6, 2017

Combining SAP cloud technology with applied medical research, SAP’s Design and Co-Innovation Centre along with Heidelberg University Hospital has developed a digitized screening test to identify cervical cancer.

The test, called ‘Emerging Technologies in Cervical Cancer Screening (ETiCCS)’ will improve the quality of life amongst women in Africa, where the incidence of the disease is among the highest in the world.