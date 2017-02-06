SAP cloud solution ‘ETiCCS’ developed for screening cervical cancer

  • February 6, 2017
Print
Email
 Comment

Combining SAP cloud technology with applied medical research, SAP’s Design and Co-Innovation Centre along with Heidelberg University Hospital has developed a digitized screening test to identify cervical cancer.

The test, called ‘Emerging Technologies in Cervical Cancer Screening (ETiCCS)’ will improve the quality of life amongst women in Africa, where the incidence of the disease is among the highest in the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Article

google-ad-hover
Photos
 

Useful Links

About us

Services

News

© Copyright Times of Africa 2016. All rights reserved.