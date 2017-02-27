Solar-powered movie hall Canal Olympia inaugurated

February 27, 2017

Prior to the opening of the Pan-African Television and Cinema Festival FESPACO, a new movie theatre has been inaugurated in Burkina Faso. However, what is unique about this cinema hall, called Canal Olympia, is that it is powered by solar energy.

With a capacity of 300 seats, the theatre owned by French Business magnet Vincent Bollore, is the third largest in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore said, “Ouagadougou is the capital of African cinema and Fespaco. We are supposed to maintain the standing thanks to the support from the private sector. This will help Burkina Faso to remain at the centre of its mission and to make sure that it develops and promote African films.”

“We will start with an entry fee of about 2 euros that is the official price in all Canal Olympia halls. Later we will see the feedback. But for now people do not seem to have any worries with that,” Corinne Bach, chair of Canal Olympia added.