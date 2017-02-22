South Africa witnesses consistent growth in tourist arrivals from China
- February 22, 2017
Tourists from China continue to pour into South Africa as the former remained the leading growth market for South Africa’s tourism industry.
According to the South African Minister of Tourism Derek Andre Hanekom, improvements in the visa application process has led to a growth in tourist arrivals from China.
“The spectacular growth in tourist arrivals indicates that the close collaboration between various government departments, between the Department of Tourism and industry, and between suppliers and service providers on the ground has paid off,” said Hanekom.
He added, “We have done well to capitalize on our status as a value for money destination, offering an array of experiences for all tourist markets. Given its importance to our economy, we must continue to nurture the sector and drive increasingly impactful and collaborative strategies and programmes for sustained, inclusive growth these markets in the future.”
