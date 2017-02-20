South Africa opens two Visa Application Centres in New Zealand

The South African High Commission in New Zealand recently launched two new South African Visa-Application Centres.

The centres which will be run by VFS Global are located in Wellington and Auckland and began operating from February 14, 2017.

The African High Commission remains the sole authority for processing and issuing visas. New Zealand passport holders in Australia do not have to travel to New Zealand and can apply for visas at the South African High Commission in Canberra. Those in other countries can also submit their applications at the nearest South African Embassy, High Commission or local VFSVAC.