South African Tourism Soiree revels 3 years of successful partnerships

February 3, 2017

The South African Tourism Soiree was organised recently to celebrate three years of South African tourism in West Africa and the successful partnerships so far.

The soiree held at the Miliki Lounge in Victoria Island began with an open dialogue session between media outlets and designated panellists, stakeholders and trade partners such as Wakanow Travels, NANTA, Tourways International Travel and Tours and NATOP.