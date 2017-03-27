South African tourism witnesses growth rate of 3.9% in 2016, thanks to digital technology

Planning a holiday? Pick your smartphone and book one for yourself. Yes, that is how digital technology has facilitated the travel and tourism industry by bringing all the facilities on our fingertips, literally.

Thanks to digital technology, the tourism industry of South Africa has witnessed a growth rate of 3.9% in 2016 with an estimated 1.1 million new international tourists and a total of 10 million visitors in 2016, a clear indication of the potential that this sector has contributed towards job creation.

Wiza Nyondo, Head of Tourism at FNB Business said, “Technology has made the hospitality, transport and tour operator sectors more efficient and competitive. These sectors have gained an international reach, with a consumer that now has a multitude of options globally for a holiday destination, literally at their fingertips”.