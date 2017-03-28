South Sudanese rebel group Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-Opposition accuses government forces of killing aid workers

March 28, 2017

South Sudanese rebel group Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-Opposition (SPLM-IO), led by former Vice President Riek Machar has accused government forces of killing six aid workers on Saturday.

Paul Gabriel Lam, the authorized media spokesperson of the military wing told to local media that the attack was unintentional and unfortunate one and an investigation should be launched to investigate regarding this attack.

On Sunday, The United Nations announced regarding the incident, saying that the six aid workers were killed in an ambush while traveling from the capital Juba to the town of Pibor.

Till the date, more than 79 aid workers have been killed since the country’s civil war began in December 2013. At least 12 have died and at least eight humanitarian convoys have been attacked this year.