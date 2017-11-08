Sub Saharan African Power

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Somalia announces a new date for presidential election after four postponements
Equatorial Guinea Enters Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Sales and Infrastructure Agreement with Burkina Faso
INDIA-AFRICA Business Partnership Forum
5.7 million unregistered sim cards blocked in Mozambique
IAFS Media Briefing Part 1
Exclusive Interview with H.E Joshua Setipa Minister of Trade & Industry
The Times of Africa probing into global education at the 12th FICCI Higher Education Summit, 2016
NCWA Constitution launching end of the year party 2015
Climate change threatens Mauritius ‘Blue Economy’
Gambia’s Jammeh tells Barrow, ‘Allah is telling me my time is up.’
INTERPOL, Kaspersky Lab strengthen partnership with new threat intelligence exchange agreement
30,000 Nigerians homeless in Lagos fire