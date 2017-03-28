Fewer children recruited to fight in Sudan, yet children suffer grave violations, UN reports

March 28, 2017

It was a bag of mixed news for Sudan, as children were being inflicted with violence and sexual harassment in the country, even though the number of children conscripted to fight in the Sudan conflict decreased, according to a United Nations report released recently.

“Boys and girls continued to be victims of grave violations committed by all parties to the conflict, including killing and maiming, sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals,” said Leila Zerrougui, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

“In most cases, children were raped during attacks on their villages or while getting wood or water in the vicinity of camps for displaced people,” the report authors wrote.