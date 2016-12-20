Super Falcons of Nigeria end protest

December 20, 2016

After being paid money owed to them, Nigeria’s women’s team have ended their sit-in protest at a hotel in Abuja. They were demanding US$23,650 per player from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for winning the 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Since December 6, the Super Falcons had been at the hotel in the capital.

“The players have all left the hotel in Abuja after they started receiving payments alerts,” the team’s media officer Remi Sulola stated.