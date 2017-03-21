Think beyond your “own narrow interests,” UN envoy to Libyan parties

March 21, 2017

As tensions intensify in Libya and the security situation deteriorates in the capital city Tripoli, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya and the head of the UN Support Mission in the country (UNSMIL), Martin Kobler urged all the parties involved to put the country and its people ahead of their “own narrow interests.”

In a news release he said, “Do not let the agenda be driven by violence on the ground and extremism. Calm must be restored immediately, democratic bodies and ideals must be respected and freedom of speech must be protected. (Such incidents) are completely unacceptable.”

The United Nations envoy for Libya added, “The responsibility, however, lies first and foremost with the Libyans themselves to end this escalating violence. All political and security stakeholders in a position to influence their constituencies should act now.”