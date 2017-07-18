Thousands to walk from Grand Parade to celebrate Mandela Day Source News 24

An estimated 1000 people are expected to walk from the Grand Parade, Cape Town in South Africa where crowds gathered to listen to Nelson Mandela’s iconic Freedom speech delivered from a balcony at City Hall in 1990 after his release from prison, to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to celebrate Mandela Day and the tenth anniversary of The Elders on Tuesday.

At the CTICC, the Elders will launch a year-long “Walk Together” movement aimed at continuing the work Mandela did during his lifetime.

The Elders, launched by Mandela in 2007, consists of global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

In a statement, The Elders said the event “would feature some of the world’s most notable political and community leaders, discussing the world’s ongoing humanitarian issues.”

Mandela’s widow Graça Machel, international business man Richard Branson, Pakistani human-rights activist Hina Jilani, former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, and three term Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland is expected to speak at the event.