Togo reaches deal with IMF for $238 mn programme

January 20, 2017

The Togolese Republic has reached a provisional-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, an offshoot of the United Nations, for a three-year programme that aims to work at macro-level to improve the living conditions of the population.

The agreement is expected to be submitted to the IMF Executive Board for consideration in April 2017 and could, subject to the board approval, be supported by a $238 million loan package, the IMF said in a statement

“The agreed economic program … aims to improve the living conditions for the population and to maintain a stable macroeconomic environment that is compatible with public debt sustainability,” the statement said