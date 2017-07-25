Total and Worldline Partner with African Fintech InTouch to Support Deployment of Guichet Unique

July 25, 2017

Total and Worldline signed binding technological, commercial and financing agreements with African fintech InTouch on July 13, 2017.

Under the agreements, Total and Worldline will support the deployment of the Guichet Unique solution in eight African countries — Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, the Republic of Guinea and Senegal.

Guichet Unique provides retail networks with a unique customer-friendly device that makes it possible to securely and seamlessly accept all means of payment, including mobile money, payments through private label cards and cash, and to distribute third party services, such as subscriptions to media content, bill payment, money transfer, card top-up, banking and insurance.

Already deployed in more than 170 Total service stations and more than 600 independent points of sale in Senegal, the Guichet Unique platform manages more than 30,000 transactions per day in that country.

As part of these agreements:

Total and Worldline will fund the first phase of deployment of the Guichet Unique solution in the above-mentioned eight countries and become shareholders in InTouch, alongside its founder, Omar Cissé.

Total will deploy the Guichet Unique solution in its service station network in these eight countries, with possible further deployment in another 30 African and Middle Eastern countries. This initiative aligns with Total’s overall strategy of offering innovative solutions to customers and facilitating their journey.

InTouch is targeting deployment of the solution in more than 5,000 retail network and independent points of sale in each of these countries.

Worldline, on top of supporting InTouch through its payment expertise, will provide a secure and industrial hosting infrastructure to enable the pan-African deployment and run of Guichet Unique.

Timing of the Transaction

Closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the competent anti-trust authorities.

Source APO