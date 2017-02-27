TransferWise, Messenger come together to transfer money
- February 27, 2017
Money transfer company TransferWise has collaborated with Facebook chat application Messenger to enable Facebook users in United States, Canada, Australia and Europe to send and receive money.
According to media reports, the service is only available in Facebook Messenger (however), it can be adapted to work with other popular chat services, Scott Miller, head of global partnerships for the company said. He said the service would eventually be extended to work in other countries and money transfer routes that the company operates in.
Another report suggested that the services carried out by TransferWise will be the first of its kind to enable international money transfers within Facebook.
