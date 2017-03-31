Trinity telecoms, COMSOL Networks announce a R65 million partnership

March 31, 2017

Leading Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider Trinity Telecoms and communication solutions company COMSOL have announced a R65 million partnership called COMSOL IoT Connect.

The partnership was annouced at the IoT Forum Africa at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand on March 30th, 2017.

According to Ross Hickey, the Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Telecoms, “We at Trinity will provide their Application Enablement layer and Device Management layers as part of the partnership agreement. In addition to this, COMSOL has chosen to use Trinity’s LoRaWAN Service provisioning layer. This approach has given COMSOL the benefit of using a local expert in IoT, ensuring rapid time to market for their customers. Trinity’s services are provided using our South African developed IP.”

“COMSOL IoT Connect allows unconnected devices to join the network utilising inexpensive hardware, with all of the benefits of long-range, low-power IoT connectivity. Our ready-to-go infrastructure enables battery-powered end-points to carry on working for years, not days or weeks”, said Sean Laval, Technical Head of IoT at COMSOL Networks (PTY).

Hickley further added, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution builds on the Digital Revolution, representing new ways in which technology becomes embedded within societies and even the human body. It is marked by emerging technology breakthroughs in a number of fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, biotechnology, The Internet of Things, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles.”

“The industrial sectors will see tremendous benefit from the IoT. Government and municipalities also have incredible opportunity to reduce costs by improving efficiencies. And of course, technology vendors with IoT-specific solutions that are responsive to these new markets will have a huge opportunity”, he concluded.