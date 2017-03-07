Amidst Trump’s travel ban uncertainty, Nigeria warns citizens against US travel

Amidst the charged environment and ongoing uncertainty in the United States of America with regard to immigration ban, the Presidency of Nigeria has warned its citizens not to travel to the US.

Though Nigeria is not on the list of the countries affected by US President’s Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order, but the special assistant to the President on foreign affairs and the diaspora said in a statement that several Nigerians with valid visas have been refused entry to the US.

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, their visas were cancelled when they landed in the US and they were put on return flights. She explained, “Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.”