Trump’s travel ban a ‘breach of US human-right commitments: UN Experts

February 6, 2017

Condemning the recent ‘travel ban’ executive order of newly elected United States President Donald Trump, a battery of United Nations human rights experts have called it a breach of the country’s human rights commitments.

“Such an order is clearly discriminatory based on one’s nationality and leads to increased stigmatization of Muslim communities,” said the UN Special Rapporteurs on migrant, François Crépeau; on racism, Mutuma Ruteere; on human rights and counter-terrorism, Ben Emmerson; on torture, Nils Melzer; and on freedom of religion, Ahmed Shaheed, in a news release issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).