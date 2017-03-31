Uber and Old Mutual help drivers to earn, learn and save

In celebration of Global Money Week, Uber and Old Mutual have announced that they will be extending its free money management course that took place in South Africa to its driver-partners in Accra, (Ghana), Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi, (Kenya)

The course reflects Global Money Week’s theme – Learn. Save. Earn. Driver-partners attending the workshops will be empowered with the skills to manage their finances in order to grow their income and save for the future. Workshops begin this week and drivers will receive an invitation via email to reserve their seat.

Zweli Ngwenya, a driver-partner who attended the Old Mutual On the Money workshops in South Africa said, “This course has helped me a lot in learning how to plan my budget.”

Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa said, “Uber is a passionate champion of innovation, both in the transport sector and in the development of entrepreneurs. With this partnership we can foster the skills of emerging entrepreneurs, empower driver-partners using our app to grow their small business, support their families and begin saving.”

John Manyike, Head of Financial Education at Old Mutual, said, “Global Money Week highlights the importance of money management skills and we are excited to be able to play a role in helping entrepreneurs make the most of their hard-earned money. Small businesses are key to driving inclusive economic growth in Africa – and their success will ultimately benefit us all. By extending this partnership with Uber across Africa, we are able to further promote financial fitness across the continent.”

Source APO