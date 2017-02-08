UN adviser expresses concern on the comeback of horrors in South Sudan
- February 8, 2017
Expressing concern at the resurgence of violence in some parts of South Sudan, the Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, said “President Salva Kiir has made a commitment to end the violence and bring about peace, yet we still see ongoing clashes, and the risk that mass atrocities will be committed remains ever-present.”
Yei, Morobo, Lainya and Kajo-Keji are the most affected areas, having witnessed the migration of over 52,000 South Sudanese to Uganda.
