UN Mission condemns persistent violence in DR Congo

February 14, 2017

You know that the traits that make us human are on the verge of extinction when the innocence of children is moulded into weapons of hatred; when the future of a nation is ‘used’ to destroy the present of the country. That is a crisis which needs the world’s immediate attention!

The persistent conflict in the Kasai provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the militia is recruiting child soldiers while targeting symbols and institutions of State authority, has been strongly condemned by the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the African country (MONUSCO).

According to a news release issued by the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, the ongoing clashes between Kamuina Nsapu militia and Congolese security forces within the Tshimbulu area has resulted into the deaths of about 50 people since February 9, 2017.

The Special Representative of the Secretary General and head of MONUSCO, Maman S Sidikou has expressed his deep regret on the deaths. He also voiced his concern on the militant’s action and the disproportionate use of force by the Government Security Forces known as FARDC.