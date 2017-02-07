UN official condemns attacks on civilians, calls for unhindered relief access
- February 7, 2017
As fresh violence flared up in the Ouham – Pende province of the Central African Republic, a United Nations humanitarian official has urged to protect civilians and provide them with unobstructed relief access.
“I urge all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure the protection of civilians,” said Michel Yao, the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in the country.
“Attack against aid workers is a crime against humanity,” he added.
