Unicaf University, eLearnAfrica partner to extend education reach

February 22, 2017

The Unicaf University has roped in eLearnAfrica.com to expand its reach throughout the continent.

While Unicaf University is a reputed educational centre in the region, eLearnAfrica is a popular mobile application and web portal that provides trusted sources of online education from around the world.

Brook Negussie, the Chief Executive Officer of eLearnAfrica while commenting on this tie-up noted, “eLearnAfrica’s mission is to make learning opportunities available to everyone. The ability to work with educational institutions, like Unicaf University, is exactly why we created eLearnAfrica.com’’

He added, “We understand that it’s challenging to find trusted content on the internet. Our platform was created to help Africans find courses from trusted third-party providers. It’s great that we are now able to offer African content to students. Unicaf University is a leader in the provision of online degrees with world-class professors, made affordable through generous scholarships. Education is a human right, and the internet is a powerful tool in increasing opportunities for millions of Africans to earn quality degrees. We are excited to offer Unicaf University’s programmes on eLearnAfrica.com and look forward to our mutually beneficial co-operation in the years ahead.”