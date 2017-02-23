Four UN peacekeeping officials wounded in ambush attack in Central African Republic

February 23, 2017

As many as four United Nations peacekeeping officials were injured in an ambush attack in the Central African Republic a day before yesterday. The incident occurred when the troops were on patrol on February 21, 2017 outside of Ippy in the Ouaka prefecture.

According to the Office of Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, four UN peacekeeping officials were wounded, and one critically injured during the exchange of fire with the Front Populaire la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) coalition. The attackers reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

In a news release issued earlier this month, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission (MINUSCA), will respond if violence erupts due to the threats posed by the two factions of the ex-Séléka armed group, namely the FPRC coalition and the UPC Mouvement pour l’Unité et la Paix en Centrafrique.