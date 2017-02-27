UN Security Council asks DR Congo’s govt to investigate recent violence

February 27, 2017

The United Nations Security Council has called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to “immediately dispatch a credible and impartial investigation” in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence in the south-central Kasai region of the country.

In a press statement issued in New York, the council expressed grave concern at the reports of violations of international humanitarian law committed by the local militia of the region including use of child soldiers and killing of civilians, “all of which might constitute war crimes under international law.

With regard to the political situation in the country, the Security Council reaffirmed its strong support for the December 31, 2016 political agreement, “and its pursuit of peaceful, credible, free, fair and inclusive elections by December 2017, leading to a democratic transfer of power.”