UNMISS voices concerns over escalated fighting in South Sudan’s north-east

February 13, 2017

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) raised its concerns about the surge in fighting between the Government and the opposition forces in the west ban of the River Nile in the north region of the African country.

The head of UNMISS David Shearer described that the fighting had reached ‘worrying proportions’. A statement issued by the Office of Spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping operation said, “What began with an exchange of fire between SPLA (the Sudan People’s Liberation Army) and Aguelek opposition forces, has expanded geographically,” noting that military resupplies have since been observed arriving in the area.