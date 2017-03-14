“Urgent and massive response” needed to prevent water scarcity in North Africa

March 14, 2017

Life is not possible without water, and the North African and the Middle Eastern regions are facing severe water scarcity. Which is why, the Food and Agriculture Organisation Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said in Cairo, has called for “urgent and massive response” to overcome the looming challenge of non-availability of fresh water.

Accessible fresh water in the region has fallen by two-thirds in the past 40 years. It now amounts to ten times less per capita availability than the worldwide average, underscoring the need for a significant overhaul of farming systems, he added.