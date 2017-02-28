Vodafone Zambia inks pact with retail chain Shoprite

February 28, 2017

Leading 4G internet and mobile broadband network service provider Vodafone Zambia has inked a partnership with South African food retail chain Shoprite to expand its services to the customers.

This deal will allow the telecom provider to set up shop-in-shop stores at various Shoprite outlets to reach out to more customers in different localities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Zambia, Lars Stork, while expressing his satisfaction at the collaboration, said that he was extremely pleased that Vodafone had partnered with Shoprite to provide customers with a unique shopping experience at three Shoprite outlets namely Manda hill and Twin palm in Lusaka and Mukuba Mall in Kitwe as part of the first phase of the partnership.

“We are delighted to partner with Shoprite in offering this service that offers customers the convenience and flexibility to access our products and services within their preferred food retail outlet. Our strategy is anchored on constantly providing innovative and superior products and services, because our customers are at the center of everything we do. As such, we want to ensure that we consistently provide our customers with a brand new shopping experience that is based around convenience, transparency, simplicity and speed.”