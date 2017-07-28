Wari Group Joins the US-Africa Business Center

July 28, 2017

Digital solutions group Wari has joined the US Africa Business Center (USABC) initiated by the US Chamber Of Commerce. Wari’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Kabirou Mbodje, will also sit on the Center’s Board of Directors.

“Wari is extremely proud to join the US-Africa Business Center. The move demonstrates the growing international reach of our business activities and the economic vitality on the African continent. Africa is now shaping the economy of the future, especially in the digital environment,” said Mr Mbodje.

The US-Africa Business Center Board of Directors includes Aliko Dangote (Nigeria), Maria Abrantes (Angola), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (Nigeria), Kenny Odogwu (Nigeria) and Jim Ovia (Nigeria). With four representative offices in Dakar, Abidjan, Lagos and Accra, it is increasingly active in Africa. It has three main goals: promote intra-regional trade in Africa, help US companies gain a foothold and grow in Africa, and assist African companies in extending their international reach and integration in the North American market.

“We are proud to have Wari and its founder, Kabirou Mbodje, join the US-Africa Business Center. Wari’s business model offers an innovative solution to meet much of the need for structure in African economies; it echoes our own drive to support the digital transformation in the continent’s economies,” said Scott Eisner, president of the US-Africa Business Center and senior vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Incorporated in 2008, Wari offers a unique digital platform that plays a central role in the uberization of African economies and financial inclusion in the region. Wari’s solutions provide a cost-effective platform to meet daily needs for as many people as possible, covering bill payments, airtime purchases, insurance, pensions, scholarships and salaries. Wari has 212 million users and handles one million transactions a day (representing more than $6 billion annually) via 500,000 agents and 152 partner banks in more than 60 countries.

Source APO