We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Gambian Chief of Defence Staff Ousman Badjie said

January 19, 2017

Senegalese troops backed by the other African forces are marching on towards Gambia to enter their territory as President Yahya Jammeh approaches a midnight deadline to stand down or face military action after refusing to leave at the end of his term.

He said that he don’t want his men to involve in any stupid fight as it is a political dispute. If they (Senegalese troops) come marching in, we would lift our hands in surrending gesture. Gambia is facing a critical political turmoil. The President Yahya Jammeh refused to step down even after the end of his term. He refused to accept the decision which came out in the favor of Adama Barrow. He even declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, citing foreign interference in a presidential election he lost to opponent Adama Barrow last month.