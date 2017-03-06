Attack targeting civil population ‘unacceptable’, says UN

The United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilisation Mission, known by its French acronym MINUSCA, has warned that threat to civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) will not be accepted and be tried as ‘war crimes.’

In a press release issued recently, the UN Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in CAR, warned leaders of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC) that they will be held individually responsible if such acts are carried out.

“Any attack targeting the civilian population, UN and humanitarian personnel is a war crime that can be prosecuted in accordance with Central African law and international law,” MINUSCA underscored. The Mission called on the FPRC and all armed groups “to refrain from any interference with the work of humanitarian workers, as well as threats against international humanitarian organizations and civilian populations.”

“No armed group has the right to prohibit or impede the free access of humanitarian actors to vulnerable populations, even in areas where these groups continue to have a negative influence. These men and the rest of the elements of the coalition violated the demarcation line established by MINUSCA, approaching Bambari with Kalashnikovs and rocket launchers, posing a risk of the city burning to disastrous consequences for the civilian populations,” the Mission said.