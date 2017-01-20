Barrow demands army loyalty in his standoff after swearing in

January 20, 2017

Dakar- Gambia’s newly elected President Adama Barrow asks the army to show their loyalty in his standoff against the former President Yahya Jameh. Jameh was in power for last 22 years, he hasn’t accepted his defeat yet.

Despite of an international pressure, Jameh hasn’t stepped down yet. This gave rise to a political turmoil in Gambia. Gambian’s have taken over the streets in support of Barrow, while singing, dancing and cheering him up.