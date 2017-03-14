Bridge gap between human aid and development in Lake Chad region, says Deputy UN Chief

March 14, 2017

Taking note of the multidimensional nature of the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin of Africa, the deputy United Nations chief asserted the need for a holistic approach that includes responding to the Boko Haram and bridging the gap between humanitarian assistance and development interventions.

“Lasting recovery will entail supporting reconstruction of schools, health centres, and reviving essential infrastructure that support the necessary livelihoods,” Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the Security Council.

“Effective prevention of future radicalization and violence will also entail comprehensive responses that benefit all members of society,” she added.

“We also need to scale up efforts to provide access to sexual and reproductive health and psychosocial support and livelihood support for female-headed households. My single clear message today is that the solution lies in holistic thinking,” she noted, hailing the role of the African Union and the continent’s regional organizations to peace, security and the integrated implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and Africa’s own Agenda 2063.