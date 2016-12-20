Civilian killings in Somalia
- December 20, 2016
In two separate incidents, 11 civilians in Somalia were killed. The African Union (AU) is investigating the matter. An AU armoured vehicle crashed into a house killing a mother and her five children in the southern port of Marka on Sunday. Earlier, soldiers had fired into a minibus which killed six passengers. Thousands of soldiers appointed by AU are planted in Somalia to help the government fight Islamist militant group called Al-Shabab.
