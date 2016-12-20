Civilian killings in Somalia

  December 20, 2016
In two separate incidents, 11 civilians in Somalia were killed. The African Union (AU)  is investigating the matter. An AU armoured vehicle  crashed into a house killing a mother and her five children in the southern port of Marka on Sunday. Earlier, soldiers had fired into a minibus which killed six passengers. Thousands of soldiers appointed by AU are planted in Somalia to help the government fight Islamist militant group called Al-Shabab.

